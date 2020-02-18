Nene Leakes: "Kenya Moore is trying to make me look like a villain!"

The tension between Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore is at an all time high, and Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Nene reportedly feels that Kenya is working hard to paint her to be the villain.

"NeNe feels that Kenya is determined to be the queen of RHOA, and feels that she is frustrated because this will never happen with herself on the show," a source told HollywoodLife. "NeNe feels that whatever happens when the cameras are rolling, she keeps making calculated attempts to turn her into a villain while pressing her buttons to try to put fans and the network against her."

Just this week, Nene and Kenya had an awkward exchange during What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where Nene accused her of trying to boost the narrative that she is being cut from episodes.

Before the filming of season 12 began, it was reported that Nene approached Kenya to try to repair the fences, but Kenya was not interested since she did not believe that the olive branch was sincere.