Nene Leakes: "Kenya Moore is trying to make me look like a villain!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The tension between Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore is at an all time high, and Real Housewives of Atlanta OG Nene reportedly feels that Kenya is working hard to paint her to be the villain.

"NeNe feels that Kenya is determined to be the queen of RHOA, and feels that she is frustrated because this will never happen with herself on the show," a source told HollywoodLife. "NeNe feels that whatever happens when the cameras are rolling, she keeps making calculated attempts to turn her into a villain while pressing her buttons to try to put fans and the network against her."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here