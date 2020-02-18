NeNe Leakes fans offer their support and tell the RHOA star to keep their heads up no matter what

NeNe Leakes shared a photo on her social media account where she looks beautiful, and tells fans that she will never stop being herself. Her diehard fans are here for her looks, but they also told her they would be here for her no matter what. Check out NeNe's post below.

‘Lifeofnene❤️ I will ALWAYS remain me because that's what Nene PD does to me: at least you know what you get," NeNe wrote in his post.

A follower posted this: ‘Omgggg, your wigs are everything. All his relationships are different with different people, but at the end of the day he goes out of his way to treat everyone in the same way and expects him to return as he should. "

The same fan continued and told the RHOA star: ‘Stay humble, keep your head up and don't let anything or anyone stop you. Remember that what God has for you is for you. You have so much on your plate and strive to be better than you were yesterday. I am so proud of you. Keep pressing Hunni not to entertain anyone or anything that he doesn't deposit directly in his bank accounts. 😘😘 ’

Another fan praised NeNe and said, "I loved how vulnerable and open you were last night's episode."

Someone else posted: ‘We are not fully recovered from last night’s episode and all tweets! Whew girl We love you. & # 39;

A follower wrote: "Long hair baby is fine,quot;, but will we see short hair again? "

Another of NeNe's fans told him this: ‘It's still you Nene. Some people do not understand that it is difficult to be strong all the time. People think we don't have feelings or we don't have emotions, but we are really trying to protect ourselves from being hurt or vulnerable. "

Previously, NeNe talked about the lack of gratitude that some people show.



