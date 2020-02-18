NeNe Leakes believes that Nemesis Kenya Moore has been trying to make her "a villain,quot; in RHOA – Here's why!

%MINIFYHTMLb31e059342634aea9fe4c3909de504c611% %MINIFYHTMLb31e059342634aea9fe4c3909de504c612%

The enmity between Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes continues! That said, it turns out that NeNe is not very happy with the way her RHOA nemesis has been acting towards her in front of the camera.

Apparently, he feels that the other reality television star has been trying to make her look like the villain, that's why he has been trying to "clean the air."

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘NeNe feels that Kenya is determined to be the queen of RHOA and feels that she is frustrated that this will never happen with herself on the show. NeNe feels that when the cameras are rolling, he actually continues to make calculated attempts to portray her as the villain while pressing her buttons just to try to turn fans and the network against her. "

While Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know very well that the two women have never gotten really good, their enmity intensified a lot in season 12, as evidenced by the explosive episodes that aired since the premiere in November last year .

They could not even remain peaceful during their delivery trip to Greece and got into a massive shouting match during which NeNe ended up calling Kenya a "dumba ** b *** h,quot;.

His insult was in response to Moore telling him "please go to jail again."

And that was not all! Things even became physical when NeNe threw something at his enemy.

Everything made it seem that the last thing one of the two would want was to make peace.

But that is not the case, since other privileged information was previously directed to the same media outlet that NeNe contacted Kenya to clean the air, but did not receive a response from the co-star.

‘NeNe decided not only to arrive in Kenya before the filming of season 12 began, but to all the ladies. I wanted to clean the air with everyone in private since I knew that things didn't end so well with several of them after the last season. She wanted to do it privately away from the cameras so there would be less drama between them when she got into things. "

Apparently, he tried several times with Kenya but "in vain!"



