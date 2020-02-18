Home Entertainment Nef the pharaoh expresses anguish over the murders of sister and nephew

Nef the pharaoh expresses anguish over the murders of sister and nephew

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Nef the pharaoh expresses anguish over the murders of sister and nephew
%MINIFYHTML1e3664705a71085f02b8c1d0bb49aab611% %MINIFYHTML1e3664705a71085f02b8c1d0bb49aab612%
Instagram

When launching a statement about the double tragedy, the rapper & # 39; Big Tymin & # 39; admit to feeling like & # 39; s ** t & # 39; for not being there to protect his older sister and his four-year-old son.

Up News Info
Rapper Nef the Pharaoh He has been devastated after the murders of his sister and his nephew.

The "Big Tymin" star, real name Tonee Hayes, revealed that a 26-year-old woman who was found fatally murdered on Thursday, February 13 in her native Vallejo, California, was her older sister.

%MINIFYHTML1e3664705a71085f02b8c1d0bb49aab613%%MINIFYHTML1e3664705a71085f02b8c1d0bb49aab614%

His four-year-old son was also shot dead.

%MINIFYHTML1e3664705a71085f02b8c1d0bb49aab615% %MINIFYHTML1e3664705a71085f02b8c1d0bb49aab616%

Nef, who signed with a hip-hop veteran E-40Sick Wid It Records, since then, has taken Instagram to mourn the double tragedy.

Along with a series of old family photos, the 25-year-old wrote: "Words cannot even explain the pain I feel RN (at this time) my flesh, my blood, my older sister and my nephew this is bullshit" t It will NEVER be right (sic) … "

"How do I explain to my son that he can never speak to his TT (aunt) and cousin while sitting here surrounded by my brothers? I can't help thinking that this is all you wanted," he continued. . "I love you more than LIFE older sister, and I will miss hugging and kissing my nephew … I keep walking around the house thinking that I will see your smile at any moment. I was not there to protect you and my nephew, I love you guys so much, you don't feel good saying RIP. "

The names of the victims have not been officially disclosed, but police identified the gunman as the woman's ex-boyfriend, Jacoby Brooks, who apparently pointed to himself after killing the mother and the child.

%MINIFYHTML1e3664705a71085f02b8c1d0bb49aab617%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©