Nef the pharaoh expresses anguish over the murders of sister and nephew

When launching a statement about the double tragedy, the rapper & # 39; Big Tymin & # 39; admit to feeling like & # 39; s ** t & # 39; for not being there to protect his older sister and his four-year-old son.

Rapper Nef the Pharaoh He has been devastated after the murders of his sister and his nephew.

The "Big Tymin" star, real name Tonee Hayes, revealed that a 26-year-old woman who was found fatally murdered on Thursday, February 13 in her native Vallejo, California, was her older sister.

His four-year-old son was also shot dead.

Nef, who signed with a hip-hop veteran E-40Sick Wid It Records, since then, has taken Instagram to mourn the double tragedy.

Along with a series of old family photos, the 25-year-old wrote: "Words cannot even explain the pain I feel RN (at this time) my flesh, my blood, my older sister and my nephew this is bullshit" t It will NEVER be right (sic) … "

"How do I explain to my son that he can never speak to his TT (aunt) and cousin while sitting here surrounded by my brothers? I can't help thinking that this is all you wanted," he continued. . "I love you more than LIFE older sister, and I will miss hugging and kissing my nephew … I keep walking around the house thinking that I will see your smile at any moment. I was not there to protect you and my nephew, I love you guys so much, you don't feel good saying RIP. "

The names of the victims have not been officially disclosed, but police identified the gunman as the woman's ex-boyfriend, Jacoby Brooks, who apparently pointed to himself after killing the mother and the child.