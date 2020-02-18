NBA YoungBoy runs the risk of facing charges for having weapons in the music video & # 39; Bad Bad & # 39;

In the new images, the rapper & # 39; Dirty Iyanna & # 39; He is surrounded by his crew and most of them carry elements that look like semi-automatic weapons.

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke againThe "Bad Bad" music video could get you in trouble with the law. The rapper "Dirty Iyanna" risks facing charges after they have seen him with weapons in the new images.

In the music video that was released on Monday, February 17, YB is surrounded by his crew and most of them carry items that look like semi-automatic weapons. The 20-year-old also has some, he plays dumb while pretending to shoot at the camera. "YoungBoy came back as if they had left him for dead / Coolin & # 39 ;, rolling & # 39 ;, I told you Shawty, & # 39; Give me your head & # 39; / Shawty you don't love me, you know, I'll treat her badly" video.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said that YB has the possibility of facing charges due to his status as a convicted offender. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault with a firearm after facing two counts of attempted murder.

In addition to YB, his half-brother Jeffrey Tate is also seen in the music video with a gun. The fact that he carries a gun in the video has also generated concern, as he was involved in the murder of Javon Brown, 17.

Jeffrey and his brother, Devaughn, were arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the murder of Javon. Jeffrey was charged with second-degree murder, mainly for the illegal use of a weapon and a simple battery. A judge also determined that he would be tried as an adult. On the other hand, Davaughn now faces charges for illegal use of a weapon and second-degree murder.

YB has not yet made any public statement about the charges against his brothers. It also remains silent about the concern surrounding the content of the music video.