NBA brother Youngboy accused of murder of 17 years

Bradley Lamb
The teenage brothers of rapper NBA YoungBoy surrendered to the cops after they allegedly shot and killed Devon Brown, 17, as he walked home.

Two brothers, identified by WBRZ as Jeffrey Tate, 16, and Davaughn Tate, 18, were arrested Wednesday for Brown's murder after a two-day search. A third teenager, Kevin Anderson, 16, was arrested Tuesday, a day after the murder.

