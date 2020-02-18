NBA brother Youngboy accused of murder of 17 years

The teenage brothers of rapper NBA YoungBoy surrendered to the cops after they allegedly shot and killed Devon Brown, 17, as he walked home.

Two brothers, identified by WBRZ as Jeffrey Tate, 16, and Davaughn Tate, 18, were arrested Wednesday for Brown's murder after a two-day search. A third teenager, Kevin Anderson, 16, was arrested Tuesday, a day after the murder.

The three young men allegedly began the fight with Brown, who quickly escalated, shortening his life.

The news outlet reports that while Jeffrey and another 16-year-old boy were held in a juvenile detention center, Davaughn was admitted to Parish prison.

Jeffrey was arrested for murder from principal to second grade, principal for illegal use of a simple weapon and battery. Davaughn faces charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon.

Anderson faces charges of principal for second-degree murder, principal for illegal use of a simple weapon and battery.