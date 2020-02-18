NASCAR's Ryan Newman hospitalized after the terrifying accident of the Daytona 500 Miles

the NASCAR the community has been shaken by a terrible accident that involves Ryan Newman.

During the last lap of the Daytona 500 Miles on Monday night, the 2008 champion's car was hit by another competitor. Ryan Blaney, causing Newman to lose control of his vehicle. The images show that your car flew through the air several times before catching fire and sliding down the track on its roof.

Immediately after the shocking accident, the 42-year-old man was taken to a local Florida hospital, where he currently remains. "Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center," NASCAR said in a statement about Twitter. "He is in a serious condition, but doctors have indicated that his injuries are not life-threatening. We appreciate his thoughts and prayers and ask him to respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate his patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available. "