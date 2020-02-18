Nas and Draya Michele cause dating rumors with the departure of a nightclub in Bahamas

%MINIFYHTML8eaab6c22aa0ee6ef2d142ef9ffdd6b411% %MINIFYHTML8eaab6c22aa0ee6ef2d142ef9ffdd6b412%

Instagram

The former star of & # 39; Basketball Wives LA & # 39; Share on her Instagram Stories a picture of her dancing closely with the rapper & # 39; Hip Hop Is Dead & # 39; while partying together in the tropical nation.

Up News Info –

Draya Michele possibly a new man has been found after breaking up with his fiance Orlando Scandrick. The model has caused rumors of dating the rapper. Nas after the two arrived at the same nightclub in the Bahamas.

Without hiding their encounter in the tropical nation, the first "Basketball Wives LA"Star shared on her Instagram Stories a picture of her dancing closely with the 46-year-old artist. She wrote" Jones, "which is Nas's legal last name, about her pert derriere.

%MINIFYHTML8eaab6c22aa0ee6ef2d142ef9ffdd6b413% %MINIFYHTML8eaab6c22aa0ee6ef2d142ef9ffdd6b414%

Draya is seen dancing seductively in the image, placing one hand on his head and another on his own waist. He exposed his rib with a white blouse and a matching skirt, while Nas casually dressed in a pink T-shirt, with pants and sneakers in the same color.

%MINIFYHTML8eaab6c22aa0ee6ef2d142ef9ffdd6b415% %MINIFYHTML8eaab6c22aa0ee6ef2d142ef9ffdd6b416%

<br />

The rapper born in New York also shared a snapshot of his departure that night, but there is no glimpse or mention of Draya in his Instagram post. He simply captioned it with "Bahamas," where the fun took place.

<br />

Neither Draya nor Nas have addressed romantic speculation.

Draya confirmed that she is single in December 2019, after the end of her long relationship with NFL star Orlando Scandrick. The two were in an intermittent relationship since 2013 and got engaged in 2015. When they separated in 2015, he became ugly when he filed a restraining order against her. Later they solved their problems and got back together when she gave birth to her son in 2016. The former couple shares two children together.

After his breakup last year, it was rumored that Draya was dating another athlete, Corey Coleman. The 35-year-old actress / fashion designer and the New York Giants player were seen having dinner for two at the New York City celebrity spot, Tao, in January.

"I knew it was him because I was balancing the same chain of the Chanel logo that I looked at in one of his photos that I liked," a witness said at the time. "Dinner didn't seem too romantic, but it definitely seemed like a date." However, the appointment report was never confirmed.