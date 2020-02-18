Naomi Campbell goes topless for the gram

Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell felt this week and climbed on Instagram to share a blatant topless photograph of herself … and proves that Black doesn't really break!

In the image, Naomi is lying on her bed, with the sheets rolled over her, but exposing her bare breasts … the nipple on display has been covered by a star emoji, which hides little but leaves much to the imagination.

Of course, the comments section was very complimentary since his followers drool on the shameless screen. Naomi will celebrate her 50th birthday this year, but she still looks decades younger.

Earlier this month, Naomi appeared in the headlines after she jumped on social media to share that Black History Month should not only be for black people, but for all people of color.

Naomi told her fans: "This month [Black History Month] we celebrate and recognize ALL people of color throughout the world; across all generations, industries and meanings."