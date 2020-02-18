Home Entertainment Naomi Campbell goes topless for the gram

Naomi Campbell goes topless for the gram

By
Bradley Lamb
-
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell felt this week and climbed on Instagram to share a blatant topless photograph of herself … and proves that Black doesn't really break!

In the image, Naomi is lying on her bed, with the sheets rolled over her, but exposing her bare breasts … the nipple on display has been covered by a star emoji, which hides little but leaves much to the imagination.

