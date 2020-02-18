More than 350 accidents and spills reported after snow Monday night – Up News Info

After a snowfall on Monday night in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities subway, there have been hundreds of accidents and spills on slippery and snow-covered roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that as of 9:30 p.m. From Monday to 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, there were 208 accidents, 155 spinouts and 11 semifinals throughout the state. In those clashes, 18 people were injured, none of them seriously.

A fatal accident was recorded Monday morning in southern Minnesota. A 16-year-old girl was killed when a semi collided with her car on snowy roads near Albert Lea.

%MINIFYHTML511bb588c0757e8a38d1f1295f5be77911% %MINIFYHTML511bb588c0757e8a38d1f1295f5be77912%

The snow system that hit southern Minnesota on Monday was difficult to predict. At first, it seemed that the system would remain south of the Twin Cities, dropping snow mainly in southeastern Minnesota.

But the system emerged to the north, dropping heavy snowfall in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities subway. A total of 2 inches of fresh snow was recorded in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport In southern Minnesota, some communities, such as New Ulm, saw 9 inches of stacking.