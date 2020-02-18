Mino Raiola & # 39; will contact & # 39; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Paul Pogba comments | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc754c7c4e5e4953279a201ea3c7d8f2a11% %MINIFYHTMLc754c7c4e5e4953279a201ea3c7d8f2a12%

Mino Raiola plans to "communicate,quot; with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, insisting that there is no bad blood between the couple after comments made by Paul Pogba about the agent.

Raiola, who represents the midfielder, went to social media on Monday stating that Pogba is not "owned,quot; by him or Solskjaer after the United chief had previously said: "Paul is our player and not Mino's."

Solskjaer was asked about Raiola's comments at his post-match press conference after United's 2-0 victory at Chelsea on Monday, but said he "probably doesn't,quot; talk to Pogba or Raiola about the situation.

"I don't have to comment through the media about Mino and what he has to say, I can probably talk to him, but I probably won't," Solskjaer said exclusively. Sky sports.

When asked if he had had any contact with Solskjaer or Woodward since its publication on Monday, Raiola said Sky sports news: "No, but I will approach Ole because nothing serious is happening. I certainly did not intend to disrespect the club or him."

"Having players at Manchester United, I just want the best for the team and the club."

"I have nothing against Ole and I don't think he has anything against me."

"I just thought saying that Paul is from Manchester United was not the right reaction."

"I just wanted to answer everyone who said that because you employ a player, so you are the owner and you can do whatever you want with them."

& # 39; Not many clubs can pay Pogba & # 39;

Pogba continues to be linked to a departure from Old Trafford and Raiola has previously suggested that the 26-year-old could return to Italy in the future.

"Paul has a great commitment to the club, there is no doubt about it," Raiola said.

"Paul has a contract with Manchester United and wants to get back in shape as quickly as possible and return to the team to be a positive factor until the end of the season."

"At this time, there are no conversations (about the future of Pogba). He is only committed to Manchester United and respects his contract. Everyone is worried that Pogba will leave, but I'm not worried."

When asked if Pogba would be open to talks about a new deal at Old Trafford, Raiola said: "We are open to conversations after I return (from an injury). For now, there is a contract and the only thing that is focused on It is returning to the physical form.

"When an agent represents any player, of course they will talk about how to move forward or move forward if you are still part of the manager's plans, there is nothing strange about that."

"I thought my interview was very innocent when I said:" Maybe one day he will return (to Italy) because it is like a second home ", but I did not say he would return next year or the next year. Never know If he will return or not.

"For this type of player, there may not be much interest because not many clubs can afford it. There are no conversations with any clubs at this time."

Raiola has also clarified what he meant in his statement by saying that Solskjaer has more to worry about than Pogba.

"For the club, getting Champions League is more important," Raiola said. "This was again taken out of context and has become larger than it should be."

"I didn't know that Manchester United had a game, so it wasn't on purpose that I took it out before the game and maybe it wasn't the best moment."

"My words were taken out of context and maybe it wasn't the right platform to discuss this."