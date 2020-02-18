Minneapolis police request public help to find a missing man with short-term memory loss and a history of seizures – Up News Info

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a missing 59-year-old Native American man who suffers from short-term memory loss and seizures. Police say they also need their medications.

Melvin Jourdain, 59, has not been seen since February 10. He was last seen on his driveway near 42nd Avenue North and Penn Avenue North, according to a press release.

Jourdain is 5 & # 39; 7 "tall and has a shaved head or short dark brown / gray hair.

It has a tattoo of a medicinal wheel on the left arm, a lobe split in the left ear and a mole on the hairline near the right ear.

If you have information about your location, you are asked to call (612) 348-2345.