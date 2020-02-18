Millionaire who admitted to having dismembered Texas Man Faces Trial in California for murder of a friend – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLfcd7fdf04507ebd329c92299e22a4a7911% %MINIFYHTMLfcd7fdf04507ebd329c92299e22a4a7912%

– There is almost no physical evidence that links New York real estate heir Robert Durst with the murder of his best friend in Los Angeles 20 years ago.

However, what links him to the murder of Susan Berman is a cryptic note sent to the police with his address and a word: "CADAVER,quot;.

Durst wrote the piece of paper intended to bring the authorities to his lifeless body in December 2000. His lawyers have admitted it. Durst himself has said more than once that only the murderer or someone involved in the shooting could have written it.

Prosecutors intend to use the note and a network of circumstantial evidence to put Durst behind bars for three murders he suspects he committed for almost four decades. They will face a legal team that won Durst's acquittal in one of those deaths.

"Our defense is, one, he didn't do it, and, two, they can't prove beyond any reasonable doubt that he did," said defense attorney David Chesnoff. "It is a highly circumstantial case and we will have strong responses to explain the circumstances."

The selection of the jury begins on Wednesday in a case based on a story so sensational that it inspired a film starring Ryan Gosling as Durst and a six-part documentary about his life that helped his arrest.

Durst, 76, the eccentric son of a prominent New York real estate developer, pleaded not guilty. It is said to be worth $ 100 million, and having bailed before, Durst has been awaiting trial in a California jail.

Suspicion has haunted Durst since his wife disappeared in a suburb of New York in 1982, a mystery that attracted not only the attention of the city's tabloids, but also the New York Times. Berman was Durst's unofficial spokeswoman at the time and prosecutors said she helped him cover his tracks. No one has ever been accused of the disappearance and alleged murder of the wife.

Durst returned to the news after his arrest in October 2001 on charges that he murdered his older neighbor, Morris Black, at a $ 300 guesthouse a month in Galveston, Texas. Prosecutors say he fled New York and disguised himself as a mute to avoid possible arrest for the alleged murder of his wife.

While Durst is only charged with a charge of murder for the murder of Berman, prosecutors plan to show that he left her without a job on December 23, 2000, to prevent her from telling the police what she knew about Kathleen's disappearance. " Kathie "Durst.

They will present evidence that he killed and dismembered Black in Texas, with parts of his body found in black trash bags floating in Galveston Bay, because the 71-year-old man had discovered his true identity and Durst feared he would inform the police on his whereabouts .

"Kathie's death was the impetus for all the tragic events that happened afterwards," prosecutors said in court documents. They said Durst "devised and carried out a diabolical plan to cover up the murder of his wife that ultimately cost the lives of two other people."

Kathleen Durst's body was never found, although she was officially declared dead. While Durst admitted to cutting Black and throwing his remains into the sea, he was acquitted in the murder in 2003 after testifying that he shot the old man in self-defense. Berman, 55, the daughter of a Las Vegas gangster, was found upside down at his home in Los Angeles in a pool of blood. He had been shot at close range in the back of the head.

Durst's arrest for the murder of Berman came five years ago in New Orleans on the eve of the final installment of the documentary "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,quot; on HBO. The ending contained a trick made for television when the filmmakers confronted Durst with a letter they discovered that he had once written to Berman that it contained an almost identical block writing such as the so-called corpse note. Beverly Hills was misspelled in the same way in both: "BEVERLEY,quot;.

Durst denied having written the corpse's note, which acknowledged that "only the murderer could have written,quot;, but could not distinguish between the two.

He blinked, belched and put his head in his hands before denying being the murderer. After the interview, he went to use the bathroom without knowing that he was still carrying a microphone. The filmmakers did not realize until two years later, while they were editing the film, they captured his audio in the bathroom.

The movie ends with Durst's voice: "You're trapped! What the hell did I do? He killed them all, of course.

But what looks like a confession was actually the result of the edition. Durst said the three sentences, but not in that order and interspersed with seemingly unintelligible or unrelated comments, according to court records. Placed in their proper context, as jurors are likely to hear, they will be made less bombers than hit by spectators.

Defense attorneys have said that the filmmakers cheated Durst and were acting as government agents, providing evidence that they discovered the police.

Prosecutors will also depend on former friends of Durst and Berman, who have provided harmful testimony in the testimony before the trial of the alleged abuse of his wife by Durst. Some have said that Berman confided to them that Durst had killed Kathleen. Berman said that if something happened to him, they should suspend Durst.

It is likely that his lawyers will focus on why some of those accounts were not shared with the police and only emerged recently after years of silence.

As a star witness to the indictment, New York advertising executive Nathan "Nick,quot; Chavin, who was Durst and Berman's best friend, acknowledged that he lied and cheated prosecutors for months before clarifying what he knew about the murder.

Chavin testified that in 2014 Durst confessed Berman's murder on a New York sidewalk.

"I had to do it," Durst said, according to Chavin. "It was she or I, I had no choice."

Chavin, who was moved during the pretrial testimony due to his deep friendship with Durst, said his loyalties were broken and he finally sided with Berman.

