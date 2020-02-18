Mikko Rantanen of Avalanche will miss "weeks,quot; with upper body injuries suffered in the loss of extra time to Lightning

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Mikko Rantanen of Avalanche will miss "weeks" with upper body injuries suffered in the loss of extra time to Lightning

The problem of the avalanche is a snowball.

%MINIFYHTML4a885a908b49b04400600293646827bb11%%MINIFYHTML4a885a908b49b04400600293646827bb12%

Striker Mikko Rantanen suffered an apparent shoulder injury on Monday night in Colorado's 3-2 overtime loss to Lightning and is expected to miss "weeks," coach Jared Bednar told reporters. It was the result of a shooting penalty at the end of the second period against Tampa Bay defender Erik Cernak, which caused Rantanen to crash on the boards.

Rantanen felt pain and clearly favored his left shoulder as he left the ice of the Pepsi Center towards the tunnel for treatment. Colorado designated him as an upper body injury, and Rantanen was ruled out to play again.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here