Mikko Rantanen of Avalanche will miss "weeks,quot; with upper body injuries suffered in the loss of extra time to Lightning

The problem of the avalanche is a snowball.

%MINIFYHTML4a885a908b49b04400600293646827bb11% %MINIFYHTML4a885a908b49b04400600293646827bb12%

Striker Mikko Rantanen suffered an apparent shoulder injury on Monday night in Colorado's 3-2 overtime loss to Lightning and is expected to miss "weeks," coach Jared Bednar told reporters. It was the result of a shooting penalty at the end of the second period against Tampa Bay defender Erik Cernak, which caused Rantanen to crash on the boards.

Rantanen felt pain and clearly favored his left shoulder as he left the ice of the Pepsi Center towards the tunnel for treatment. Colorado designated him as an upper body injury, and Rantanen was ruled out to play again.

Rantanen joins a growing list of injured Avalanche players: goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer (day by day), forward Matt Calvert (week by week), striker Nazem Kadri (week by week) and striker Colin Wilson (undefined) .

"Other boys have to step up," Bednar said. "It's a great opportunity. We have to find a way to get victories like we did at the beginning of the year. It will become increasingly difficult, but hopefully, we can recover those healthy boys and rejoin our team as soon as possible. The boys will have opportunities and calls … Guys who have been here and want more ice time, we'll see what they have. "

Rantanen previously missed 16 games this season in October-November with an ankle injury. He has recorded 41 points (19 goals) in 42 games played this season. On Monday night, Rantanen helped in Colorado's opening goal to overtake Andre Burakovsky.

Avalanche (33-18-7) welcomes the New York Islanders (33-19-6) on Wednesday to complete a five-game home stay. Colorado is 1-3-0 in its previous four games.