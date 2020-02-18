Michigan worker Wendy & # 39; s Bathing in the restaurant sink goes viral on social media – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – New video posted on Facebook and Tik-Tok shows a Michigan worker Wendy & # 39; s bathing in the restaurant sink.

The video shows the teenage boy bathing completely in Wendy's sink in Greenville, while rubbing his body.

%MINIFYHTMLc27e59edd1a2b953ee2712165d70e83911% %MINIFYHTMLc27e59edd1a2b953ee2712165d70e83912%

Other workers appear around him, even throwing him a small towel.

Reports say that several of the workers in the video were fired for the incident.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.