Michigan family says their 62-year-old relative died frozen at home – Up News Info Detroit

FREELAND, MI (WJRT) – The scorching cold turned deadly on Saturday afternoon.

A Mid-Michigan family says their 62-year-old relative, Arnoul Jaros, was found dead in his home without heating. The interior was dark, but this tragedy is illuminating mental health.

The Jaros family had gone to invite their relative to dinner, but there was no response at the door.

They say this is not uncommon, because he is generally not interested in socializing. This time, however, there were no movement sounds inside, no footprints and a mailbox filled with the last postmarked date on January 16.

That raised enough red flags to immediately call the police.

“They entered. They were inside for only a few minutes and left and told us that they found him dead of cold. That's what they told us, "said Karina Jaros, the man's niece.

Dying alone with 26 degrees of cold was bad enough, but walking around the house and seeing how he suffered firsthand made the family cry.

"It's very, very skinny. I didn't have much fat to live, and if you can't cook, you can't take a hot shower, you can't microwave anything to eat or drink, eat cold food, there's no words," Karin said Jaros, the sister-in-law of the man.

The family began to wonder why their power was cut. Consumers Energy issued the following statement in this regard:

“Consumers Energy learned on Saturday afternoon about the death of a Freeland resident. Consumers Energy stopped providing natural gas in May 2019 and electricity in July 2019 to this person's house due to non-payment of bills. The account balance was paid later in July, but Consumers Energy did not receive a request to restore the service or a payment for the restoration fee. Instructions for restoring the service appear in all customer closing notices. We are currently working with local law enforcement officials to understand more about the situation and we are reviewing this person's account records. Our thoughts and sympathies are with the friends and loved ones of this person. "

The man's family says he never complained about his physical health. He tried to cope with the cold with blankets and layers of curtains to cover the windows, but they say Arnoul suffered from a form of social anxiety.

"He wouldn't do anything. I was hoping we could help him with that and get him some kind of behavioral health interventions to help him with that anxiety, but I know it's a really difficult step for people," Karin Jaros said.

The family says they expect an autopsy report tomorrow.

Resources are available to anyone facing a closing notice. Call Michigan 211 to connect with programs that can help you pay for public services.

Michigan also offers state emergency assistance through the Department of Health and Human Services. Several nonprofit organizations, including the Salvation Army, also provide help with home heating bills.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.