Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and Fallon Sherrock will head Nordic Darts Masters | Darts news

Michael van Gerwen will lead the Nordic Darts Masters field in June

Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and the creator of the story Fallon Sherrock are among the eight PDC stars who will travel to Copenhagen for the Nordic Darts Masters 2020.

The PDC World Series of Darts will visit Scandinavia for the first time from June 12 to 13 for the inaugural tournament.

The 16-player tournament will see eight of the main stars of the PDC face eight players from the region in two days of first-class action.

Along with Van Gerwen, Wright and Sherrock in Denmark will be Dimitri Van den Bergh, whose ability to shine in the biggest stages of the sport has seen him arrive twice in the quarterfinals of the world championship and the final of the 2018 German Darts Masters.

Nathan Aspinall, current champion of the United States Darts Masters, will join the six-time world series event winner Gary Anderson, while world No. 3 Gerwyn Price and former world champion Rob Cross complete the lineup.

The creator of the story Fallon Sherrock will also participate in Denmark

The fourth World Championship finalist, Darius Labanauskas, and the new Tour card holder, Daniel Larsson, will lead the eight local talents.

The eight Nordic and Baltic representatives will include four PDC Tour card holders, led by Labanauskas of Lithuania and Larsson of Sweden, who attended the PDC Qualification School.

Finnish Marko Kantele and Latvian Madars Razma will also compete, and the remaining four places will be divided between three Danish players and a qualifier.

2020 Nordic Darts Masters

Friday, June 12

Afternoon session

First round

Saturday June 13

Afternoon session

Quarter finals

Afternoon session

Semifinals and final

