Messi and Hamilton crowned Laureus athlete of the year together | News

%MINIFYHTMLc584b9bbfc2521f992fe38d9e233377d11% %MINIFYHTMLc584b9bbfc2521f992fe38d9e233377d12%

Soccer star Lionel Messi and six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton were declared joint winners of the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award, while American gymnast Simone Biles won her third women's title.

The Argentine forward and the British Mercedes driver obtained the same number of votes from fans from all over the world who shared the men's prize for the first time in the 20-year history of the event.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc584b9bbfc2521f992fe38d9e233377d13% %MINIFYHTMLc584b9bbfc2521f992fe38d9e233377d14%

Messi, a six-time Golden Ball winner, became the first soccer player to win the prize after leading Barcelona to his 26th Spanish league title, while Hamilton won his sixth Formula One championship in 2019.

%MINIFYHTMLc584b9bbfc2521f992fe38d9e233377d15% %MINIFYHTMLc584b9bbfc2521f992fe38d9e233377d16%

"Many of you inspired me," said Hamilton, who received the award from former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, at a ceremony in the German capital, Berlin, on Monday night.

Messi did not travel to Berlin for the award, but sent a video message.

"I am honored to be the first to win this award as an athlete from a team sport." Congratulations Lionel Messi 🙌# Laureus20 #SportUnitesUs pic.twitter.com/Qt7UDTpFya – Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

The Laureus World Sports Awards are the only global awards event that recognizes last year's best athletes in various categories.

Simone Biles, 22, who became the most decorated gymnast in the history of the world championship when she won her 25th medal last year, won her third Athlete of the Year gong after winning the award in 2017 and 2019.

The South African rugby team, which won the World Cup in Japan last year for the third time in history, was crowned Team of the Year, beating Liverpool's European football champions and the women's soccer World Cup winners in the U.S.

Members of the South African Rugby Union team pose after winning the Laureus World Team of the Year award in Berlin, Germany (Annegret Hilse / Reuters)

Former Indian hitter Sachin Tendulkar, the top scorer of all time in international cricket, had the support of a crazy nation for cricket to win a fan vote for the Best Sports Moment award of the past two decades.

In 2011, in his sixth and last appearance in the World Cup, Tendulkar led India to his first home victory and the second overall.

2020 winners:

Sportsman of the year: Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi

Sportsman of the year: Simone Biles

Team of the year: South Africa men's rugby team

Advance of the year: Egan Bernal

Return of the year: Sophia Floersch

Athlete of the year with disability: Oksana teachers

Action Sportsman of the Year: Chloe kim

Best sports moment: Sachin Tendulkar

Trajectory Award: Dirk Nowitzki

Laureus Academy Outstanding Achievement Award: Spanish Basketball Federation

Laureus Sport for Good Award: South Bronx United