Mercy Hospital owners exploring options for Campus Campus Transition ’to keep the hospital viable – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHY (Up News Info) – The future of Mercy Hospital may be a little clearer. Less than a week after hospital owners announced that hospital care would end, city and state leaders held a special community meeting at Cobbs Creek on Monday night.

Mercy Hospital has been serving the West Philadelphia community for over 100 years. Therefore, it was a shock to many when they announced that Mercy Hospital was suffering from serious financial problems and that the hospital would be cutting services for hospitalized patients.

%MINIFYHTML31a2445373c872db4a5ad584253963ac11% %MINIFYHTML31a2445373c872db4a5ad584253963ac12%

More than 100 people gathered inside the Church of Christian Compassion in western Philadelphia out of concern for what many consider the lifeblood of the community, Mercy Hospital.

One of the assistants, Helena Speller, says that it was Mercy who detected her cancer early.

"As of March 5, I will be an 11-year-old breast cancer survivor," Speller said.

Speller's family has received attention at Mercy Hospital for five generations.

"The community will work with them," Speller said.

And the hospital needs help. Last week, Mercy's parent health system leadership, Trinity Mid-Atlantic, announced that it would cut hospitalized patient services.

"Tonight was really about a listening session with the community because it's a scary thing," said Trinity president and CEO Jim Woodward.

While answering questions from community members, the president of Trinity explained that the hospital has no plans to close, but has been losing more than $ 1 million a month.

"We realized several months ago after doing an analysis that the way we provide care today is not sustainable in the long term, so we are looking for options on how we can transition the campus," said Woodward.

His plan now is to explore possible associations that could preserve the state of Mercy as a hospital that continues its mission based on the faith of serving the marginalized.

"Our colleagues, our medical staff, our community is very important to us," said Woodward.

A potential partnership has not been established, but Woodward says the hope would be to continue with behavioral health services for hospitalized patients and to operate a reduced emergency room department of approximately 30 beds.

An important question would be what could happen to the almost 900 Mercy Philadelphia employees. At this time, the leadership believes that these jobs could be largely preserved if an association works, and if not, they could be transferred to other local hospitals in the Trinity system.

Speller says the meeting left her optimistic.

"I am very happy and we will have more dialogue in the community and there will be more people outside, so I am very happy for this afternoon's meeting," Speller said.

Mercy does not plan to close. If a planned partnership does not work, Mercy would have to provide the city with a 180-day closing notice.