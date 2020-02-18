Melissa McCarthy remembers being confused with Amy Schumer during the dry cleaning joke

%MINIFYHTMLf36b34456bd4a6b690d69fd3464672ce11% %MINIFYHTMLf36b34456bd4a6b690d69fd3464672ce12%

Sitting with Ellen DeGeneres for her talk show, the actress of & # 39; The Kitchen & # 39; He also reveals that his role as Ursula in & # 39; The Little Mermaid & # 39; It is much more physical than I expected.

Melissa McCarthy was confused with Amy Schumer for your local dry cleaners, after organizing a joke with Ellen Degeneres.

The 49-year-old actress recalled the hilarious mistake, which occurred when she had to enter the establishment and pretend to pass out while wearing a headset connected to the US TV host. UU., During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"aired on Monday, February 17.

"What I heard just before 911 was like & # 39; Amy Schumer has fallen! Amy Schumer is on the ground! & # 39; And I said: & # 39; Hey! & # 39;", I laughed.

"She called me Amy Schumer, which was, for me, my favorite part. What a compliment! But she called me Amy Schumer about four or five times."

In another part of the interview, Melissa talked about her role in the next live action "The Little Mermaid (2020)"movie. She is playing the villain Ursula in Rob marshallThe movie, and admitted that the part is much more physical than I expected.

"It's a lot of fun. We're in rehearsals, and it has been an absolute explosion. Entering the world of Rob Marshall is like a feverish dream," he said. "Like, I just went to London for a week, and I said, & # 39; I can't go to the dance camp for a week & # 39; and all day, it says:" Do you want to slide down this 40-foot deck? "I'm like," Yes! Of course yes. You're crazy? "He has been very creative."