Meek Mill finally premieres his impressive pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris, on Instagram with this viral photo days after fighting with Nicki Minaj

According to recent news, Meek Mill is no longer among singles, as it was reported that the rapper is in a relationship with Milan Harris.

The first rumors about Mill and Harris began to turn over the past year, but until recently, none of them had addressed the growing suspicions of the public.

However, the romance was only officially confirmed by both the rapper and his partner on Valentine's Day, as celebrities went to Instagram to announce the news about their new state of relationship to the world.

Harris updated his Instagram page with an adorable photo of her and Mill curled up on a couch and watching television.

The 30-year-old fashion mogul left no doubt that she and Mill were one thing, as she captioned her post with the words: "Ima, tell my grandchildren that we started as close friends."

Meanwhile, the artist of "Going Bad,quot; also shared a photo with his new love. In the instant, you could see the couple looking cozy again with the only difference that this time they were in a private plane.

Mill titled the photo simply by declaring "Some Bosses,quot; in a probable reference to the Milano fashion brand "Milano Di Rouge,quot; and their own businesses.

One person said: “I pray and declare that you continue to have a blessed pregnancy and a safe birth. May your Angel be kind and good to your body on the road to the world in Jesus Name Amen #Millie #itsagirl ".

This sponsor shared: "Your attitude and your whole being is the reason you are a winner! I love it, so much motivation, madam! ❤️❤️🙌👑💅🏼👠"

A follower revealed: “I love this. Thanks❤ This is a lot of love, respect and happiness, all in one. I would take this over any dinner. Being open to the person you love is priceless and is a gift in itself. God bless your union.

The news about the new celebrity relationship comes shortly after Mill was involved in a fight with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.

It seems that Mill and Minaj did not separate on good terms, because both resorted to social networks to exchange insults, until, Mill reportedly ended the dispute with the statement that it was childish to post about his ex while his pregnant girlfriend was looking and so, he got the great news that he and Milan were expecting a child together.



