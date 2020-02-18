Marin's couple mysteriously disappears while on vacation in Inverness – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLaf16ee7fcfa365e7c9f0e45b9e7f303f11% %MINIFYHTMLaf16ee7fcfa365e7c9f0e45b9e7f303f12%

INVERNESS (KPIX) – Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin were last seen on Friday afternoon in Inverness. They were staying in a rental and were planning to leave on Saturday morning. When they did not leave, the room was searched.

"We found a lot of personal effects that would normally go with someone if they were going on an excursion," said Marin County Sheriff Sgt. Brenton Schneider. “We found hiking equipment still in the house. We found cell phones, food that was still there, laptops, so it's definitely a mystery where they went. "

%MINIFYHTMLaf16ee7fcfa365e7c9f0e45b9e7f303f13% %MINIFYHTMLaf16ee7fcfa365e7c9f0e45b9e7f303f14%

Carol Kkiparsky is 77 years old. Ian Irwin is 72 years old. More than 160 trained trackers were looking for the couple, including a fixed-wing Cessna, a CHP helicopter, drones, dogs and even a mule.

%MINIFYHTMLaf16ee7fcfa365e7c9f0e45b9e7f303f15% %MINIFYHTMLaf16ee7fcfa365e7c9f0e45b9e7f303f16%

Michael St. John, Incident Command Search Manager, explained: "It's an incredibly dense brush and I have some of the best mountain rescue teams in Northern California that were really beaten, you know, crawling on their belly." .

There is no evidence of foul play and nothing suggests they went for a walk.

The lack of clues is what worries people. Felix Chamberland has lived on this remote road nearby, where the missing couple was staying, for 50 years. He saw them last Thursday.

“I saw them walking along the road and they seemed to move. They didn't look like great hikers. They didn't seem to be cross country trekking, "Chamberland said." I said hello and they nodded and recognized me. "

The couple lives in Palo Alto. They have a family that comes from another state and is expected to arrive tonight.

It's a true mystery, very distressing, but it's more a mystery right now and we hope to find them, "says Chamberland.

The search will continue Monday through night with airplanes that use night vision and FLIR technologies.