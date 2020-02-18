Home Local News Marijuana sales in Colorado reached a record $ 1.75 billion in 2019

Marijuana sales in Colorado reached a record $ 1.75 billion in 2019

By Matilda Coleman

Matilda Coleman
Last year was the 12 most lucrative months for selling cannabis in Colorado since state voters legalized recreational marijuana.

Sales of medical and recreational cannabis reached a record $ 1.75 billion in 2019, 13% more than in 2018, according to data from the Marijuana Control Division of the Department of Revenue. Marijuana tax collection also reached a record high, at more than $ 302 million in 2019.

December closed the year with strong sales totaling more than $ 144 million, 6.7% more compared to the previous year. But that was not the biggest month of 2019; on the other hand, August led the calendar year with $ 173 million in sales.

In total, marijuana sales in Colorado have now reached $ 7.79 billion since recreational sales began in 2014.

Truman Bradley, the newly appointed executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group, said revenues increase in Colorado following expectations.

