Marijuana sales in Colorado reached a record $ 1.75 billion in 2019

Last year was the 12 most lucrative months for selling cannabis in Colorado since state voters legalized recreational marijuana.

Sales of medical and recreational cannabis reached a record $ 1.75 billion in 2019, 13% more than in 2018, according to data from the Marijuana Control Division of the Department of Revenue. Marijuana tax collection also reached a record high, at more than $ 302 million in 2019.

December closed the year with strong sales totaling more than $ 144 million, 6.7% more compared to the previous year. But that was not the biggest month of 2019; on the other hand, August led the calendar year with $ 173 million in sales.

In total, marijuana sales in Colorado have now reached $ 7.79 billion since recreational sales began in 2014.

Truman Bradley, the newly appointed executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group, said revenues increase in Colorado following expectations.

"People are moving from the unregulated market to the regulated market," Bradley said. "As the reefer madness disappears, as cannabis stigmatism is reduced and people come to the regulated market, I would expect that trend to continue."

Since January 2014, the Colorado cannabis industry has generated $ 1.21 billion in tax revenue.

These taxes are assigned to the state public education fund, which covers initiatives such as the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) fund of the Colorado Department of Education; the general state fund, which covers agency expenses; and the marijuana tax fund, which benefits programs related to substance abuse and treatment, health research, youth education and more. Tax revenues also benefit local governments.