Manchester United reporter's notebook: the mood was lifted after the victory at Chelsea | Soccer news

Northwest Sky Sports News journalist James Cooper assesses how Chelsea's victory has lifted the spirits in Man Utd and his four main hopes





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates Man Utd's 2-0 victory over Chelsea with Odion Ighalo

%MINIFYHTMLdbcdafa5fd6b0f58d31bdbdf26c2cbfa11% %MINIFYHTMLdbcdafa5fd6b0f58d31bdbdf26c2cbfa12%

When I sat down and talked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last Friday, I was praising the positive effects of the winter holidays, trusting that it is a step in the right direction for the Premier League.

Solskjaer talked about the break that gave his squad time to cool down, restart and refocus, and all three factors were evident at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, with the sheer energy of acting in stark contrast to lethargy and legs tired glimpsed sometimes in Old Trafford fifteen days ago against the wolves.

2:50 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory against Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory against Chelsea in the Premier League

The visitors deserved their victory and a fourth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions against Chelsea. If the alarm bells had been ringing after consecutive 2-0 losses against Liverpool and Burnley, suddenly the mood of the team and the environment in which they are found has changed.

The first four remain a goal

Manchester United is back in the search for the first four and is still very much alive in the Europa League and the FA Cup. There are some concerns about injuries, but the players are also starting to return, since the five of last week they show a collective will to defend, exemplified by the last-minute challenges of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Eric Bailly.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United played a key defensive role in the victory at Chelsea

This is a part of United that has demonstrated the ability to get results against the toughest opponents. There is an argument that it is not their rivals at the top of the table who will determine their fate in the Champions League, but the teams that fight to remain in the Premier League.

United should have enough quality to progress beyond the Brugge Club in two stages in the Europa League, but the Sunday home contest with Watford has all the characteristics of the type of banana skin that has seen the club take a step forward and two steps back this season.

Then there is the staff. Scott McTominay should be pushing for a return of the first team very soon, but the future is less clear to Marcus Rashford, while no one knows what will happen to Paul Pogba.

Marcus Rashford still out of Manchester United with a back injury

What happens now with Pogba?

The frustration with the French midfielder is, and I've said it many times before, United is still better and stronger with Pogba than without him. However, what is certain is that as the clock progresses towards the European Championship and the opening of the next transfer window, the war of words will intensify.

Mino Raiola knows he has a valuable asset in Pogba and has launched a couple of grenades this week. But he is also wise enough to know that the value of the midfielder is difficult to obtain when he has only played 71 minutes since September and does not appear to be part of the group at this time.

United will want a lot of money for Pogba if they decide to sanction their game. Your salary will also add to a great commitment of any suitor for a player who has spent almost 23 weeks on the sidelines this season.

The future of Paul Pogba in Old Trafford remains the subject of much speculation

What the victory over Chelsea also showed was a possible future for United without Pogba next season, Solskjaer would like another midfielder regardless of the destiny of the French plus a forward, a wide player and possibly both a central and a full-back.

The winter break has given United another basis on which to build, but they have despised many similar situations in this campaign. What will be intriguing is when and if Pogba has the opportunity to wear a red shirt again.