Manchester City's "class form,quot; of treating its players means that its star names will remain loyal despite the threat of a European ban, according to agent Sky Andrew.

The club was hit with a two-year suspension of European competition by UEFA after being found guilty of breaches of the Financial Fair Play rules, a decision that the club intends to appeal to the Sports Arbitration Court.

Although it could mean that key players could lose salary bonuses if the City is not in the Champions League, Andrew doesn't think it's a problem.

"Everyone talks about loyalty, but you can only really judge within the limits of a contract and I hope Manchester City players are loyal," said Andrew Sky Sports News.

"They treat their businesses and players and any problems they solve behind closed doors very well."

"Very few disagreements are seen in the public, since they prefer to sit down and solve things, it is a way of doing business.

"Of course, sometimes things change and clubs and players have to weigh the situation, but how many situations are better than those in Manchester City?

"His squad is as good as Barcelona and Real Madrid and they have established their business so well that one would think that most will want to stay, weather the storm and get stronger."

Andrew also believes that any possible ban will not necessarily affect revenue, since Manchester City can still attract the best players on the planet to Etihad.

"It's all about reaching your potential and you look at Man City and its potential is to compete at all levels, which includes the Champions League, which is obviously a problem," he said.

"But players who have ambition will realize that this is just a problem and that the club will come back stronger, so it will not affect the chance to get proven players."