Man Utd good against Chelsea, but far from perfect, says Gary Neville | Soccer news

Man Utd won 2-0 against Chelsea on Monday Night Football, which placed them three points from fourth place in the Premier League





6:59



Sky sports expert Gary Neville gives his opinion on the VAR discussion points at Stamford Bridge and reacts to Mino Raiola's comments about Paul Pogba

Gary Neville says Manchester United was "good,quot; against Chelsea, but "far from perfect,quot; with one of the teams that now need an undefeated streak to secure a place in the Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday Night Football in a game dominated by VAR decisions. The result drove United to three points behind Chelsea in fourth place.

Read on to learn about Neville's verdict on the game and what could be next for United …

& # 39; Not a surprising result & # 39;

"Manchester United has shown in away games, whether in Manchester City, against Chelsea or in other big games, that they are capable of winning the big games."

"They can get results, particularly when they get one in front. They are good at counterattack and score good goals. Their problems have arisen against teams that sit against them, keep their shape and stay organized."

"The result at Chelsea was not surprising. I really thought that United would do quite well at Stamford Bridge."

"From Chelsea's point of view, there were quite a few groans around the stadium at the beginning of the game, particularly towards Michy Batshuayi and the attack play. It was almost as if there was an expectation that his own fans would be difficult for Chelsea, and United He prospered with that.

"Both teams, at this time, would enjoy playing away from home."

& # 39; United was fine, but far from perfect & # 39;

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw played well in the back, says Gary Neville

"If you think about the two goals of United, they were very good. The first, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, has been criticized sometimes this season for his lack of quality in the last third, but he put an excellent cross. Anthony Martial, another La person who has been criticized for not having enough presence in the attack position, did well to cross Andreas Christensen, was a main objective.

"For the second goal, that's what United fans expected from Harry Maguire from day one. They expected him to score and dominate from the set. It was a good night for Manchester United. All three of Eric Bailly, Maguire and Luke Shaw all played well.

"I don't think United is perfect. Both teams are inconsistent. Chelsea have a tough home game against the Spurs over the weekend and could easily win and win, while United could lose points against Watford. That's how dumb they are these two teams been this season

"One of them must run now to get that place in the Champions League."

Who finishes taller?

Man Utd won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, but he needs to run to get to the Champions League, according to Gary Neville

"I could go from week to week. I could say Manchester United now because I feel pretty sure what they have done, but I could be sitting here this week next week doing Monday Night Football and United have lost and Chelsea have won." , and we would be back to where we were.

"Neither team gives me the utmost confidence and faith. I don't think you can trust either team to continue and run towards the end of the season. United can leave Stamford Bridge with confidence, but they are far from be perfect. "

What's next for Man Utd?

Gary Neville hopes Bruno Fernandes can provide creativity for Man Utd, especially at Old Trafford

"The problem they have is when they face a team that is solid. They have creativity problems and break a team that basically sits behind the ball in numbers. That has happened over and over again. It is a well-known model fact. .

"When Manchester United does not have the ball against the best teams and the best teams have to face them, they look like a pretty exciting team, and they have had some wonderful victories this season. They have even proved difficult for Liverpool in Old Trafford.

"Ultimately, United has a pattern about them in terms of the type of games they enjoy and the type of games they don't enjoy. Maybe Bruno Fernandes will be the difference in certain games now in Old Trafford. They'll hopefully get a little more him in terms of creativity and assistance, but there is still a lot to do to convince everyone that they can follow a constant career. "