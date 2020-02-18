Man sexually abused a child in the bathroom of the River North restaurant – Up News Info Chicago

– Police on Tuesday warned the public of a man who sexually abused a child in the bathroom of a restaurant in River North.

The abuse occurred at 8:20 a.m. Monday at a restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street, police said. The stretch of Clark Street, between Huron and Ohio streets, houses several popular tourist destination restaurants, but the police did not specify where the abuse occurred.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a blue hat, a black jacket, brown pants and white gym shoes, with a white bag.

The police advised parents to always be aware of the surroundings of their children, ensure that children are always accompanied and never remain alone, and urge children to exercise caution in public places and not talk to strangers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Chicago Police Special Investigative detectives at (312) 492-3810, or to send advice anonymously to CPDTIP.com.