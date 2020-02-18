Mama June appears in Florida with her boyfriend Geno Doak after it was revealed that she will not be paid for the upcoming No to hot season

From no to hot The star Mama June Shannon has appeared in Florida this week after a new report states that the 40-year-old man will not receive a salary for the next fourth season, which has been renamed Family crisis.

In photos obtained by TMZShannon and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were at a Golden Corral buffet in Port St. Lucie, Florida. And, despite his legal and financial problems, it seems that Shannon has managed to keep the weight down after he lost 300 pounds in 2016. Now, Shannon reportedly weighs 170 pounds.

They broke her up wearing a pink blouse and black leggings with sneakers, and her hair in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Doak was wearing a tank top and shorts while the couple waited in line for the buffet.

As fans know, Shannon has been in a downward spiral for the past year, which some have attributed to Doak. After her family convinced her to go to rehab at the end of the season that was broadcast last May, Doak arrived at the facility a few hours later and checked Shannon.

Only a couple of days later, police arrested the duo for serious possession of crack cocaine and paraphernalia after being involved in a disturbance at an Alabama service station.

Since then, Shannon has sold his house in Georgia and a diamond ring, and the couple has been using that money to live in hotels and spend their time in casinos. And, Shannon's 14-year-old daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo,quot; Thompson, lives with her sister.

WeTV recently launched a promotion for the fourth season of From no to hot: family crisis, and shows Thompson eating a bowl of cereal while his mother's picture appears in a "Missing,quot; ad on a milk carton. The trailer asks: "What will it be like when Mom finally comes home?"

Sources say that Mama June Shannon will be the focus of next season, but she did not sit for interviews and was not "an active participant." Therefore, you will not receive a paycheck from your family's reality show.

His daughters, Anna, 24, Jessica, 22, Lauryn (Pumpkin), 19 and Alana, are "really happy,quot; that he won't make money for the new season due to Mama June's addiction problems.

Shannon recently posted a message on Instagram telling his children that he misses them a lot and admitting that he has made some mistakes. However, his family is not buying it and believes that the publication was an attempt to "deceive the public,quot; and raise some money to support his addiction.

The new season of From no to hot: family crisis It will premiere in March on WeTV.



