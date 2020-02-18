Lust Stories was a game changer for me – Kiara Advani

After the highly commented 2019 movie, Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will be seen in Guilty directed by Ruchi Narayan. It is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharmatic, which is his new production house for the digital medium.

Kiara Advani plays an energetic musician, named Nanki in the movie. Speaking about his role, Kiara says: "I remember being in a car with Karan and he told me & # 39; I just heard a story and it's a very very strong role. And it's the most exciting story I've ever heard and I want Listen to this story. He thought I might have a fear in my mind because I had just signed movies like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and a couple of movies under his Dharma banner. But in my opinion it was as if the platform didn't matter. It is important that is the content, how good the content is. "

Kiara has no problems doing web shows. She said: "The OTT platform reaches one hundred and ninety countries. It is much broader for any artist to reach an audience and that is what we want. So there was never a second thought of whether I should do this or not."

Kiara, who began her career with Fugly, says it was Karan Johar's Lust Stories that helped her get attention. Kiara said: "The movie that made me all notice was a 30-minute short film, Lust Stories. So, for me, any platform that is giving an artist the opportunity to showcase his talent is a great opportunity."