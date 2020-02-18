Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack in a heartbreaking new episode

the Love island community falters for the loss of Caroline flack.

Although the reality dating show was not broadcast on Sunday out of respect, the series returned on Monday, paying tribute to the former host after her heartbreaking death. "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a very dear member of our Love island family has passed away ", narrator Iain Stirling it started. "Our thoughts are with family and friends in this terrible moment."

While Stirling was talking, the idyllic island was shown and the audience listened to the peaceful sounds of the waves that reached the shore. "Caroline and I were together since the beginning of Love island and his passion, warmth and contagious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers, "he said." Like many of you, at this moment we are all trying to accept what happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be friendlier, always show love and listen to each other. "

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun moments we had doing our favorite show," added an emotional Stirling. "You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you Caz."