Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack in a heartbreaking new episode

the Love island community falters for the loss of Caroline flack.
Although the reality dating show was not broadcast on Sunday out of respect, the series returned on Monday, paying tribute to the former host after her heartbreaking death. "We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a very dear member of our Love island family has passed away ", narrator Iain Stirling it started. "Our thoughts are with family and friends in this terrible moment."
While Stirling was talking, the idyllic island was shown and the audience listened to the peaceful sounds of the waves that reached the shore. "Caroline and I were together since the beginning of Love island and his passion, warmth and contagious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers, "he said." Like many of you, at this moment we are all trying to accept what happened. My only hope is that we can all try to be friendlier, always show love and listen to each other. "
"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun moments we had doing our favorite show," added an emotional Stirling. "You were a true friend to me. I'm going to miss you Caz."
Throughout the ITV broadcast, the program sponsor, Just Eat, replaced its ads with promotion for Samaritans in the United Kingdom, a hotline consisting of volunteers trained to respond to calls for help. The ads emphasized #BeKind and shared the organization's phone number. As the message read, "Talking and listening can help whatever you are going through."
On Saturday, Flack was found numb at his home in East London. Later, his lawyer confirmed that the 40-year-old woman had tragically killed herself. Now, new details have emerged, revealing that an ambulance was called home last night. "They called us shortly after 10:30 PM on February 14 to a residential property," a spokesman for the London Ambulance Service shared in a statement to E! News. "The teams attended and, after a clinical evaluation, the person was not taken to the hospital. Because the patient is confidential we cannot comment further."
Flack served as the host of tThe popular dating competition since her debut in 2015, resigning in December after she was accused of allegedly assaulting her boyfriend. Lewis Burton. Although he pleaded guilty, Flack was due to appear in court in March.
"My heart is broken," Burton captioned a picture of him and his love. "We had something so special. I'm so lost for the words that I feel so much pain that I miss you so much that I know you felt safe with me you always said that I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was this time I was not allowed to be there, I kept asking and asking. "
"I will be your voice, baby, I promise you that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day," he continued. "I love you with all my heart."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
