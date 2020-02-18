Love Aaj Kal sees a drop in box office numbers on day 4

Imtiaz Ali's love, Aaj Kal, hit theaters this Valentine's Day. The film brings together a new couple of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on the big screen for the first time. It also stars Randeep Hooda and the newcomer, Arushi Sharma, in important roles. The film is a love story set in two different time zones, just like Imtiaz's 2009 Love Aaj Kal.

Love Aaj Kal opened to large numbers on the day of its launch. However, he saw a downward trend over the weekend. He got an impressive crore of Rs 12.40 on Friday. When he won Rs 8.01 million rupees on Saturday and Rs 8.10 million rupees on Sunday, he saw a drop in weekend numbers. On Monday, the collections fell further to Rs 2.75 million rupees. The total of the film now stands at Rs 31.26 crore at the box office. The film will be joined by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan from Ayushmann Khurrana this Friday.