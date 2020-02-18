Lori Harvey admits that she is frustrated with relationship rumors during a sincere interview

Instagram

During her first appearance on the podcast in & # 39; PLT: Behind Closed Doors & # 39 ;, the model discredits the rumors saying: & # 39; I think there are many things that are false about me in the media because the bait of Click is very real & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Lori Harvey It is opening up about your life. The 23-year-old social media star made her first appearance in the podcast on "PLT: Behind Closed Doors" in which she talked about a variety of topics, including the numerous rumors surrounding her love life.

When the host asks Nat O & # 39; Leary if she ever felt frustrated by the constant rumors, Lori admitted: "It is definitely frustrating." However, he felt that "he developed a tough skin in spite of everything, and you know that you have to learn that, if someone wants to think the worst of you, he will think the worst of you no matter what happens. You're saying."

Discrediting the rumors, he continued, "So I think there are many things that are false about me in the media because the click bait is very real." He then said that a blog can say anything about it if they add the word "supposedly" or "rumored" and can avoid the lawsuit. "And people believe in something like that …" Lori added, stressing that he doesn't really care about the rumors, as long as his close friends and family know the reality.

Nat then asked if it was difficult not to applaud the false rumors, to which she replied: "Oh, yes, of course. As I said, I have a really excellent support system. And they, like, are very useful. They They say: "Don't read it, they're fine. They are fine". "

It is rumored that Lori is dating people like Trey Songz, Justin Combs and his dad Sean "P Diddy"Combs. Steve Harvey's stepdaughter is currently dating Future. The first two provoked rumors of romance in October of last year, but they did not confirm their relationship until they left for Jamaica last month to celebrate their birthday. On Valentine's Day, the rapper surprised his girlfriend by filling his house with red roses.