Home Entertainment Loni Love To Tamar Braxton: & # 39; You are still our...

Loni Love To Tamar Braxton: & # 39; You are still our sister !! & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

The daytime talk show celebrated its 1000th episode on Monday, and co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Loni Love and Amanda Seales celebrated with viewers before Love decided to send a sincere message to Tamar Braxton.

"Ladies, I'm so excited," said Love. "Because after six seasons, after winning an Emmy and two NAACP Image Awards, the big day is finally here. Today is officially the 1000th show of The Real & # 39; sReal!"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©