Loni Love To Tamar Braxton: & # 39; You are still our sister !! & # 39;

The daytime talk show celebrated its 1000th episode on Monday, and co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Loni Love and Amanda Seales celebrated with viewers before Love decided to send a sincere message to Tamar Braxton.

"Ladies, I'm so excited," said Love. "Because after six seasons, after winning an Emmy and two NAACP Image Awards, the big day is finally here. Today is officially the 1000th show of The Real & # 39; sReal!"

While the ladies were toasting for their achievement, Love intervened to be able to convey her message to Tamar, who came up with the idea of ​​the show before she was fired, supposedly at the behest of Love.

"We also want to say something. I mean Tamar Braxton, you're still our sister. This is also your 1,000th episode," said Love.

After Tamar's dismissal in 2016, Love always denied having had a part in Tamar's ax, but recently, a former friend of his admitted that Love pressed for Tamar to be expelled from the program because she wanted to be the "only girl in the ghetto." "

We are not sure if Tamar will appreciate the greeting …