Loni Love celebrates the 1000th episode of Real with a message for Tamar Braxton: some fans call her Shady!

The Real is an interview program that is one of the first of its kind that gives women of color a platform to talk about world news, pop culture and more on an important network. The show passed an incredible milestone and guests like Ellen Degeneres, Bobby Brown and Tiny Harris stopped, but to help them celebrate their 1000th episode.

Amanda Seales was recently named as the new permanent hostess instead of Tamar Braxton, who was abruptly fired.

Both fans and Braxton herself believe that Loni Love has something to do with her start of the series she helped put together.

During a speech, Loni decided to include Tamar when talking about the success of the program.

‘We also want to say something. I mean Tamar Braxton, you're still our sister. This is your 1000th episode too. "

In September, Tamar appeared on the Wendy Williams Show where he was asked if he would return to the show. The Braxtons Family Values ​​star said he doesn't want to be anyone's marketing tool.

Love and the co-hosts applauded the same day.

"First of all, thanks for calling us a,quot; nice show. "We are also an Emmy-winning show. Tamar Braxton was his guest and we appreciate the fact that he raised us. I just want to be a full revelation. It's been three years, I don't know why are you still talking about this whole situation? The show has come close to it. Tamar, nobody tries to use you as a marketing tool, honey. He apologized to us during the summer and we just thought, close the circle, like what Wendy did yesterday with NeNe, repair the fences, that was the intention. That's it. You're still welcome, dear. "

That became a social media dispute with Tamar versus Loni.

It is clear that Tamar has gone from dealing with the ladies to so many people posted in the comments section of the Shadow Room that it was not necessary to mention Tamar.

"Tamar doesn't even like you," just wrote one.

Another added: bird Go to Tamar alone! Why do you keep bringing this back? Jesus let her be. "

This person said: ‘This was Hella Shady. Ion like dat. "

Do you think Loni was being genuine?



