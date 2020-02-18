Lizzo's Hershey & # 39; s dress at the Brit Awards will give you a sweet taste

Lizzo not only has the "juice,quot; …

The 31-year-old star brought fun, flirty and fabulous fashion to the BRIT 2020 Awards with a slime-worthy lewk (literally).

For the event full of stars, for which she is nominated, Lizzo walked the red carpet like a sandwich with a chocolate dress from Hershey. Jeremy Scott for Moschino

In addition to the fact that the dress to the floor featured the iconic Hershey logo, it also included a barcode and nutritional value.

However, that was not the only thing in the whole of Lizzo that made our mouths water. She supplemented with an equally sugar inductive clutch.

The singer of "Truth Hurts,quot; was holding a striking bag inspired by a chocolate bar of Judith Leiber. Not only was he adorned with diamonds, but "100%" slapped himself in the design, which was a nod to the song that topped Lizzo's charts.

All in all, Lizzo's set was a chef's kiss!

"The best kind of chocolate," he captioned on his Instagram, along with a picture of her on the red carpet.