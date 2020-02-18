Lizzo's Hershey & # 39; s dress at the Brit Awards will give you a sweet taste

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Lizzo not only has the "juice,quot; …
The 31-year-old star brought fun, flirty and fabulous fashion to the BRIT 2020 Awards with a slime-worthy lewk (literally).
For the event full of stars, for which she is nominated, Lizzo walked the red carpet like a sandwich with a chocolate dress from Hershey. Jeremy Scott for Moschino
In addition to the fact that the dress to the floor featured the iconic Hershey logo, it also included a barcode and nutritional value.
However, that was not the only thing in the whole of Lizzo that made our mouths water. She supplemented with an equally sugar inductive clutch.
The singer of "Truth Hurts,quot; was holding a striking bag inspired by a chocolate bar of Judith Leiber. Not only was he adorned with diamonds, but "100%" slapped himself in the design, which was a nod to the song that topped Lizzo's charts.
All in all, Lizzo's set was a chef's kiss!
"The best kind of chocolate," he captioned on his Instagram, along with a picture of her on the red carpet.
"If you've ever wondered what I liked …," he said blatantly in another post, with a video that showed his elegant accessory.
In addition to the fashion of the 31-year-old star, her beauty was also striking.
Makeup artist Alexx Mayo complements her chocolate dress by Hershey giving it a soft and glamorous look.
The makeup of his eyes was a smoky dream while putting on a range of brown and neutral tones. While his face was dull with a subtle contour and blush, his lips opened! May put on a dark chocolate lip that perfectly matched her outfit to make statements.
Lizzo's hair, which was made my brain Shelby SwainIt looked like a work of art with an updo that was bigger than life.
Of course, this is not the first time that Lizzo attracts attention on the red carpet.
The "Juice,quot; singer oozed glamor at the Grammy 2020 last month. She dazzled in a white strapless Atelier Versace dress that also dripped in diamonds. He paired his angelic lewk with a huge diamond necklace and a white fur shawl.
"If I felt how I looked, every day would be a beautiful dog," he wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a picture of his Grammys set.
And how could anyone forget their iconic Valentino bag at the 2019 American Music Awards? Or her red-hot sequin dress with the words "Siren,quot; written everywhere?
Lizzo continues to kill the fashion game, and his last outfit is a test.
