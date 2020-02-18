Lizzo lets you know that she is 100% milk chocolate in Hershey's beautiful dress at the Brit 2020 Awards

%MINIFYHTML02d143e2f16c50531c4ae98c2d6dca9911% %MINIFYHTML02d143e2f16c50531c4ae98c2d6dca9912%

Roommates, Lizzo is known for getting out of the box when it comes to her style and fashion sense, but her last look at the recent Brit Awards may be her best look so far … and it's all thanks to favorite chocolate of all, Hershey & # 39; s.

Whether he discovers everything for the gram or disguises it for the red carpet, Lizzo knows how to keep us talking and keep guessing. During his recent appearance at the Brit 2020 Awards, Lizzo came out as a chocolate bar with a trendy twist.

He walked the red carpet in a long chocolate dress Hershey by designer Jeremy Scott for Moschino. The robe to the floor featured the well-known Hershey logo, complete with the barcode and the nutritional value of the product.

Lizzo finished the look with a Judith Leiber bag inlaid with completely blinded diamonds that looked like a chocolate bar. The bag was also adorned with "100%", which is, of course, in regards to Lizzo's song "Truth Hurts,quot;.

On his Instagram page, where he talked about fashion dress, he wrote the following title:

“The best type of chocolate. If you've ever wondered what I try …

Lizzo's hair and makeup were also inspired by chocolate. He had a dark brown lip, smoky eyes and intensely tanned cheeks. The tips of her diamond-filled nails were also brown to match the dress. As for his hair, well, he was beautifully combed in a double stacked bun.

See you Lizzo!

Roommates, what do you think about this?