Lizzo, Hailee Steinfeld, FKA twigs, Ellie Goulding Glam Up on the red carpet at the Brit 2020 Awards

The successful & # 39; Juice & # 39; She looks delicious in a chocolate bar-themed dress while joining Billie Eilish, Anne-Marie, Charli XCX, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, among others.

Music stars attended The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday, February 18 for the Brit Awards. Lizzo It looked delicious in a Moschino chocolate bar print dress. She put her hair on a tiered top knot and finished her look with a glass bag and chocolate-colored makeup.

Hailee Steinfeld She added color to the red carpet with her blue embroidered Fendi dress with a matching choker. In the meantime, FKA twigs He wore an Ed Marler outfit inspired by vintage men's clothing with a high neck, ruffled sleeves, swollen shoulders, panties and a huge lace belt.

Ellie Goulding She opted for a daring look when she showed some skin in her floral patchwork dress by Koche. Accompanied by his brother. Finneas, Billie eilish who is scheduled to perform his James Bond song "No time to die"He put on a large Burberry coat and a matching cap.

Jorja Smith He made the day with his vibrant Jean Paul Gaultier suit. Ana Maria He opted for a pink mini dress with a giant bow train. Joy Crookes He celebrated his Bangladeshi roots wearing a golden sari and matching accessories. Charli XCX I also walked the red carpet in Fendi.

Harry Styles He wore a black ribbon to pay tribute to his former lover Caroline flack who died of an apparent suicide. In a hilarious sketch later, he changed his suit for a shiny jumpsuit with a deep neckline. He smiled from ear to ear, but soon his smile dimmed when he ran into the host. Jack whitehall wearing the exact same outfit.

Other notable guests included Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, Rod StewartY Stormzy among others.