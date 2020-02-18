Lindsay Keable shares her belief in London Pulse before the Vitality Netball Superleague season | Netball news





The defender has full faith in her new franchise before the new season.

The determination in Lindsay Keable's eyes is clear, as she says "there is no way,quot; for London Pulse to arrive last this season of the Vitality Netball Superleague.

After nine years wearing Black and Purple, the 31-year-old arrived from Saracens Mavericks in the offseason and can't wait to get to the court with Pulse for the season's opening on Saturday.

%MINIFYHTMLab24bb55cbac6fffdb8d0b6e54a85b3511% %MINIFYHTMLab24bb55cbac6fffdb8d0b6e54a85b3512%

Pulse, who finished at the bottom of the table last season, will be the first on the field against Strathclyde Sirens at Birmingham Arena and is determined to make waves.

"We really want to win. We have an incredible team; we won't be the last," Keable told Sky sports before a pre-season training session.

"There is no way we will last this season."

"There will be some teams that will fire us and think that there is nothing to worry about when it comes to us. But the fact that we are such a team makes us a force to take into account."

Despite having a lot of new players and a new head coach, the unit within the group is already there and is driving their work.

Coach Samantha Bird has brought together some of the most talented young players in the country: England Futures, U21 and U19 athletes, to join players like Keable, Michelle Drayne, Jamaican international Adean Thomas and Sigi Burger of SPAR Proteas.

With an average age of only 22 years, there is a youthful energy in his heart and he is already helping Keable to become a better player.

"The fact that they are younger players does not mean that their voices are not worthy of being heard," Keable said.

"Some may have been apprehensive in other groups, where they felt their voice was not so powerful and I tell them that this is not the case."

"In fact, I am the stranger and I am the one who feels most intimidated that these young people know exactly what their role is and what they should do on the court

"It's making me take a step forward, do much more and take possession of my actions too."

The youngest players Keable talks about include England Futures athletes, Halimat Adio and Olivia Tchine.

Defender Zara Everitt and attacker Kira Rothwell are at the heart of England's U21 team, along with Funmi Fadoju and Emma Thacker, who are also juggling at school with U21 and Pulse international commitments.

"What we hope to do is create the next generation of athletes," defender Everitt shared.

"Although we have not necessarily known each other for a long time, we have played together in recent years."

"Because of our age, we all have the same ambitions, it means that we get along very well and that also reflects a lot on the court."

London Pulse Superleague 2020 squad Sigi Burger Chiara Semple Olivia Tchine Kira rothwell Adean Thomas Michelle Drayne Ashleigh dekker Kate Lloyd Halimat Adio Lindsay Keable Funmi Fadoju Chloe gregory Zara Everitt

Keable is very aware of the role he can play to help make the best of his teammates and help improve their careers.

It is a role that extends in and out of the court, before this training session she had picked up a group from the train station to make it easier for them. This kind of supporting role was something she had thought about before moving to Pulse.

"It was a great opportunity to almost give back to a sport in which I have spent so much time," he shared.

"I love him, I love netball and I love everything he has done for me and what I have accomplished."

"So, for me to be able to give back at any level (it's great). Maybe in 10 years I can say that I played with some greats."

There has been a lot in the development of the Pulse culture and the training environment. We don't have to be the finished package. Sam (Bird) wants players who are going to work hard, be good people too and work well together.

Coach Bird is vital to the future of Pulse. As a former player and selected for England at age 15, she knows the importance of supporting the person and the netballer.

"I study Spanish law and law at the University of Oxford," Everitt said.

"Sam also has a legal background, so from the beginning he also offered me advice on that part of my life. She understands how demanding the course is and if we need to talk about that area, she knows what she is talking about."

"Sam doesn't want to use that information against you. I know it sounds a bit cynical, but some coaches can. Some coaches may say they won't play because you couldn't be in a training session."

"Instead, she sees how our education adds to us as a player, rather than being harmful."

She is really trusting the court. She trusts us to be able to go to the court and deliver. When it comes to game day, he will try combinations because he trusts us. The fact that we know that our coach believes in us is really reassuring.

Bird's support is not only reserved for the younger members of his squad, as Keable shared.

"I think something she brought from her previous team at Stars to make sure we all remain human beings."

"Some days we need a little more love, even at the tender age of 31, I still have days when I need a hug!

I think she knows what is right for each individual. She knows what people want and what they want to leave. She knows who needs a slap on the back and who needs a different approach. She looks at the bigger picture, not just netball.

"However, she also has very strong expectations of us. Even on a bad day, she must still meet the standards," Keable added.

"Sam does a very good job of maintaining a solid team of girls, who are under different umbrellas and from different walks of life."

Diversity, unity and youthful energy will be the cornerstones of London Pulse's work this season and with the likes of the experienced Keable to stabilize the ship, the signs point to a productive and positive season for the new Superleague franchise.

Sky sports It's your netball home and come back to your screens this week. Arena Birmingham season opener will be live at Sky Sports Mix & Arena, more transmitted in the Sky sports YouTube channel, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.