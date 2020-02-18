Liam Neeson is drawn to & # 39; ordinary love & # 39; due to bonus

WENN / Patricia Schlein

During an interview on & # 39; Good Morning America & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; Taken & # 39; he tells how he jumped from making action movies to taking on the romantic role alongside Lesley Manville.

The producers of new film "Ordinary love"They were so interested in recruiting Liam Neeson for the movie they asked for Bond for your help

Fearing that the Northern Ireland man of action rejected a romantic role, which was actually created with him in mind, the film bosses turned to the rocker and asked him to take the script to "Taken"star.

"My old friend Bono says: & # 39; Read this … I couldn't stop turning the pages & # 39;" says Liam "Good morning america"." Then I thought, & # 39; OK, I'll read it … & # 39 ;, and it was true. I literally couldn't stop. "

Neeson joins the revered British actress Lesley Manville For the new movie and it was a joy working with someone who has admired for years.

"Working with her is like taking a walk in the park," he says.