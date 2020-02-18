Lewis Ludlam says England will always be backed before the Six Nations clash in Ireland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML2584393576006277de2c1bce4b167f5911% %MINIFYHTML2584393576006277de2c1bce4b167f5912%





Lewis Ludlam hopes to keep his emotions under control as he prepares to face Ireland in the Six Nations

Lewis Ludlam believes that England can put its indifferent start to the Six Nations this year behind them and continue to lift the title.

Eddie Jones's side faces Ireland in Twickenham on Sunday after a 13-6 victory over Scotland in the Calcutta Cup after a 24-17 loss to France.

Ludlam is confident that England's challenge can gain momentum with a victory over Ireland, which continues on the road to the Grand Slam after beating Scotland 19-12 and Wales 24-14 in their first two games.

"We absolutely support each other. We always support ourselves, otherwise we would not be out there," Ludlam said.

"We fully believe in the team. It will be difficult to do, but we are aware of the ability we have in the team."

"As a team and as players, we are always looking to hunt other teams and get victories. That has always been my mentality."

Ludlam, a central figure in Jones' last row since the World Cup, also believes it will be important to keep emotions under control so that England gets the result they need.

"After the team is announced, I am buzzing and ready. I am thinking about situations and participating in the game," Ludlam added.

"It's a good thing, but there's a thin line between being excited and letting emotion drain you."

"I still have not felt exhausted in the games, but I am fully aware that the boys who have played with the shirt for a long time have learned how to control their emotions and how to turn them on and off."

"I'm excited from the beginning, but I don't necessarily think it's a bad thing, but it's something I'm working on."