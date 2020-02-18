Lewis Capaldi tops the winners of the Brit 2020 awards

WENN / Phil Lewis

The singer of & # 39; Someone You Loved & # 39; He leads the package by taking home two prestigious trophies at the 40th annual British music awards ceremony at the O2 Arena in London.

Lewis Capaldi He was a double winner at the Brit Awards in London on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

The Scottish singer / songwriter picked up the trophy for Best New Artist and the honor of the Song of the Year for his success "Someone You Loved", which he performed at the beginning of the ceremony at The O2 Arena.

Meanwhile, the British rapper Dave& # 39; s "Psychodrama", he won the honor of the British Album of the year months after his Mercury Music Prize 2019 award, and Stormzy beat Capaldi and Dave to get the British Male Solo Artist award, with Mabel named best British female solo artist, and Ponies Bringing home the BRIT to the best British group.

Billie eilish Y Tyler the creator The international artist Gongs took home.

The highlights of the night included Eilish's new James Bond theme, "No time to die", a mix of 10-minute hits from Stormzy, and sets by Mabel, who opened the show, and Harry Styles. Rock Veteran Rod Stewart reunited with his survivor Faces bandmates, Ronnie Wood Y Kenney Jones, to close the ceremony.

