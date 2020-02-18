LeBron James criticizes Rob Manfred for the Astros poster theft scandal: "You need to fix this,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLe569c681d8720e7be50eae35370bea2911% %MINIFYHTMLe569c681d8720e7be50eae35370bea2912%

The Astros poster theft scandal has made big waves in the MLB in recent weeks as players continue to criticize Commissioner Rob Manfred and the way he handled the situation. The story reached the point where other sports players are taking note, with NBA superstar LeBron James intervening via Twitter on Tuesday.

Listen, I know I don't play baseball, but I'm in sports and I know that if someone cheated on me by winning the title and I found out about it, I'd be fucking mad! I want to say as uncontrollable about what I would do / could do! Listen here baseball commissioner listen your ….. %MINIFYHTMLe569c681d8720e7be50eae35370bea2913% %MINIFYHTMLe569c681d8720e7be50eae35370bea2914% – LeBron James (@ KingJames) February 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTMLe569c681d8720e7be50eae35370bea2915% %MINIFYHTMLe569c681d8720e7be50eae35370bea2916%

The Astros, of course, won the World Series in 2017, a season they cheated by transmitting signals through trash strikes and other means. MLB punished members of the club's main office and selected the draft, but the players were not reprimanded or their championship was stripped.

James' comments are a more negative publicity for Manfred, who has become an unpopular MLB figure in the midst of this scandal.

Earlier this week, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner took Manfred by name after the commissioner referred to the 2017 Astros World Series trophy, which is called the Commissioner's Trophy, as " a piece of metal. "

"Calling the World Series trophy a piece of metal … the only thing that devalued that trophy is that it says commissioner," Justin Turner told me today about the MLB Astros trap crisis and Ron Manfred's explanation. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Sq3XHWE8W6 – Liz Habib (@LizHabib) February 17, 2020

PLUS: MLB players shatter the Astros for the sign stealing scandal

Veteran Atlanta Braves gardener Nick Markakis, who has long been one of baseball's calmest players, did not contain his frustration.

"Seeing something like that is bad for baseball. It's anger. I feel like all the men there need a beating," Markakis told reporters Tuesday morning while informing spring training.

“I know that the players disagree with what they did. We do not endorse them and we will never support them for their actions. I think they came out quite easy. They will be able to go out and compete without ramifications at all, "said Markakis about the lack of punishment for the players." I think the commissioner delivered it completely the wrong way, but that's how he did it. This is how we came to live with that. I know that many people disagree with him. The way he handled the situation should be ashamed of himself. "

Even Mike Trout, the brightest star in the game, though often more boring and less citable, expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of punishment for Houston players.

"I don't agree with the punishments, the players don't receive anything," said Trout. "It was something driven by the players. It also sucks, because the boys' careers have been affected, many people lost their jobs. It was difficult."

And now the controversy has caught the attention of the best known player in the NBA. Manfred emphasized attracting more attention to the game of baseball, but this is probably not what he had in mind, and it seems that it will continue to come in the foreseeable future.