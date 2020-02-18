Lebanon's crisis: the speaker of the Iranian Parliament visits Beirut | Iran news

The President of the Parliament of Iran, Ali Larijani, became the first foreign official to visit Lebanon since a new government was formed.

The new Prime Minister Hassan Diab, backed by Tehran's allies, is trying to implement economic reforms.

Larijani said Iran was ready to help Lebanon's troubled economy.

But since Beirut seeks to obtain funds from the international community, Larijani's offer is unlikely to go well with the United States, which is trying to counteract Tehran's influence in the Middle East.

Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera reports from Beirut.