Leapfrog Blue Jackets flyers in the Metropolitan Division standings with a crucial victory – Up News Info Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Travis Konecny ​​had a goal and two assists, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Hayes, Sean Couturier, Philippe Myers and Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers (33-20-7, 73 points), who advanced one point ahead of Columbus (30-19-12, 72 points) and in third place in the Metropolitan Division with the victory.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets, who lost their sixth straight game. Columbus has won points in three of those losses.

Philadelphia won despite setting a season low with 15 shots on target. Carter Hart of the Flyers stopped 28 of 29 shots.

The game was the first of a home and home set, with the Blue Jackets hosting Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Konecny ​​scored on the 20th of his season, team leader, with a 3:40 turnoff in the third period to make the 4-1. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella pulled goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins after the count for substitute Matiss Kivlenieks.

It was 5-1 when Voracek scored from an acute angle in the power game with 9:46 remaining. Claude Giroux helped the goal of being able to play to become the assistant leader of the franchise in the advantage of man with 235.

Philadelphia went 3-0 with 7:28 to play in the second when Myers sent a pass to the net that caught Columbus defender Andrew Peeke.

The Blue Jackets were put on the board with 2:39 remaining in the period when Bjorkstrand got his team leader 20 of the season in a power game when his wrist shot from the slot beat Hart on the side of the glove. It was the sixth goal in 11 games for Bjorkstrand.

The Flyers scored the only two goals of the opening period.

Hayes gave Philadelphia a 1-0 3:28 lead in the competition when his shot from the right side of the net bounced off Peeke before leaving Merzlikins' mask.

Peeke was also in the middle of Philadelphia's second goal, which arrived only 1:02 later. The Blue Jackets defender sniffed his attempt to stop Giroux's exit pass, which pierced Peeke's legs and Couturier's stick. Couturier scored on the breakaway with a slippery movement where he slipped the disc through Merzlikins' legs with a right-hand shot while faking his reverse.

Philadelphia also had a goal void in the opening period in a coach's challenge as officials ruled that Joel Farabee interfered with Merzlikins in Ivan Provorov's diversion that entered the finish line with 4:52 remaining in the first.

NOTES: The Blue Jackets continued without their best goalkeeper, defense and forward. G Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) hasn't played since December 29; D Seth Jones (ankle fracture) and F Cam Atkinson (ankle) were injured on February 8. Jones is expected to lose 8 to 10 weeks, while Atkinson is out of 2 to 3 weeks. … Philadelphia improved to 20-5-4 at home. … The Flyers also won the first two games of the season series, 7-4 at home on October 26 and 3-2 at Columbus on November 27. Thursday will conclude the inclination of the season of four games.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Blue Jackets: Philadelphia host on Thursday.

Flyers: in Columbus on Thursday.