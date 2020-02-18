Laurina returns to obstacles in Punchestown | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLe5715293817f005b1c2eee7d338af4f711% %MINIFYHTMLe5715293817f005b1c2eee7d338af4f712%





Coach Willie Mullins

Laurina aims to recover from two disappointing performances when he bets on consecutive wins at the Quevega (Mares) obstacle in Punchestown on Wednesday.

The talented seven-year-old girl has been arrested in her last two openings on fences, in the Grade One company in Leopardstown and Sandown, after starting the campaign in good style with easy success in a beginner chase in Gowran.

Coach Willie Mullins decided to put her back on obstacles in an attempt to revive her fortune, before reaffirming the plans of the Cheltenham Festival, where she has several options.

"He obviously burst (a blood vessel) at Christmas and didn't jump particularly fluently in Sandown, so we'll go back to the obstacles to get his season back on track," said Patrick Mullins, his father's assistant.

"We've been surprised and disappointed with his last two races. He's in good shape at home, so maybe returning to the obstacles will help."

"We will only see how it unfolds and we will then decide (on Cheltenham's plans). We only expect better performance than its last two."

Laurina has four rivals, including Elfile, who is a winner on the list and was second behind Honeysuckle in the first obstacle of Mares grade one at Fairyhouse last spring.

"It's a very good filly. If Laurina runs the best she can, it will obviously be hard to beat, but if Laurina isn't in her best game, I think Elfile is a first-class filly in her own right," Mullins said.

The pair of Surin and Black Tears trained by Gordon Elliott, plus Emily Moon of Jessica Harrington, form the quintet.