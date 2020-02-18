LASD seeks a man suspected of victim of sexual assault inside an apartment near Pepperdine – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML9cc38766b1ee6c6e441e596482d16ebf11% %MINIFYHTML9cc38766b1ee6c6e441e596482d16ebf12%

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department launched a Monday special newsletter With security images of a man who, they say, attacked a victim in an apartment complex in Malibu near Pepperdine University.

Detectives said the suspect, described as a 6-foot-tall man who weighed about 170 pounds with blond hair and a long beard, entered a unit in a private complex near the university's hill that they rented largely the students.

"I was terrified," said Erika Hoang, a student who knows the victim. "I can understand it completely, because you want to feel safe wherever you are living."

Police said the suspect was a transient who entered through an open door.

"I was very intoxicated," said Hoang. "And he woke her up saying," I'm drunk. I need help. & # 39; "

Emily Cunningham, another resident of the complex, said tenants received a flyer about the assault and sexual assault investigation.

"It's scary, especially being a girl and living with girls," he said.

Cunningham said she was surprised that it happened knowing that there are cameras throughout the complex.

Investigators said the man apologized to the surprised victim before running out the door.

Tenants said it was a clear reminder to be more aware of their surroundings.

"I would say that both me and my roommate will check the lock several times before going to bed," Hoang said. "I even check my windows too, because even though we live in a door, I still don't feel extremely safe."

Detectives said they took nothing from the house and encouraged anyone who recognized the man to call the sheriff's department at 818-878-1808.