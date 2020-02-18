Lark Voorhies talks about not being included in the "Saved by the Bell,quot; restart

Last year it was announced that the restart of the classic situation comedy "Saved by the Bell,quot; would arrive at the new NBC broadcast service. Most of the original cast members are on board to repeat their roles, however, one person who has not been asked to return is Lark Voorhies, who played the role of Lisa Turtle.

Lark recently appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show," and while talking about his mental health, he was asked about his thoughts about not asking him to return to the program.

She read one of her entries in the newspaper and said: “I have to admit that I felt a little belittled and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell meeting, as well as other events of the cast members . However, of course, I also realized that having this enigmatic disorder may have played an important role in that objective decision. With that in mind, I am really grateful to have had the opportunity to work on a program that has been so successful. "

According to DeadlineLark was also shown photos of his former "Saved by the Bell,quot; cast companions at the meeting dinners and asked how he felt to see them and not be included in these dinners. She responded and said she felt "empowered,quot; and also that her former cast mates had the right to meet, but expressed interest in wanting to be included.

Dustin Diamond, who played Screech Powers in the sitcom, is also not part of the meeting.

Like us previously According to the synopsis, the restart of the series “will explore what happens when California Governor Zack Morris (Mark Gosselaar) gets in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes that affected students be sent to the higher schools Performance schools in the state, including Bayside High. "

Look what Lark Voorhies had to say next:

"I have to admit that I felt a little belittled and hurt." The "Saved by the Bell,quot; star, Lark Voorhies, joined me on Wednesday to talk about his mental health, as well as his feelings about not being included in an upcoming program restart. pic.twitter.com/mLYQ4aRpoF – Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) February 18, 2020

