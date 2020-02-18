Lark Voorhies talks about mental health and being excluded from the reboots of The Bell By The Bell

Lark Voorhies is one of several main characters who have not been asked to join the restart of Bran by the bell. In an upcoming episode of Dr. Oz, she immerses herself in her feelings about that and her mental health.

Lark was news for his behavior and appearance years ago. Her mother said in 2012 that her daughter has bipolar disorder; However, the actress denied the report.

Yesterday he visited Instagram to thank his new doctor and promote his appearance in Dr. Oz.

Lark shared a sweet photo of the show's set along with a legend that said: Hola Hello everyone! I want to thank everyone who has supported me so much in my trip in recent years. It was very difficult to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges I face every day. Tune in on Wednesday with Dr. Oz's show to learn to live with a mental disorder that many people don't understand. I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you who have supported me and wished me well in some difficult times. I hope to bring more awareness about mental health to help others get through the same challenges. Thank you for sharing your stories with me throughout the years of how strong all of you have been too! I look forward to a better future and see the great things that can be achieved! "

During a preview of the program, Lark and his mother talk about how difficult it is for Voorhies to have a voice in their head and not know where it comes from. After years of being misdiagnosed, the 45-year-old man is on the right track to get some answers and help.

He also talks about not being asked to join the restart of Bran by the bell.

‘I have to admit that I felt a little belittled and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell meeting, as well as to other events of the cast members. However, of course, I also realized that having this enigmatic disorder may have played an important role in that objective decision. With that in mind, I am really grateful to have had the opportunity to work on a program that has been so successful. "

Hopefully, the actress is asked to help with the program in some way and it is great to see that she is using her platform to talk about mental health.



