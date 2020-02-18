LA lawmakers ban the use of exotic animals for home parties – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLba40bd689b433ed53b2dc6626b5beae311% %MINIFYHTMLba40bd689b433ed53b2dc6626b5beae312%

– The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to ban the use of wild and exotic animals for entertainment purposes. The ordinance, which began as a motion in 2016, makes it illegal to take wild animals to parties or use them in a situation that requires them to perform tricks.

"The issue of wild, exotic and even dangerous animals used for entertainment came to our door four years ago, when a giraffe and a baby elephant marched through Hollywood Hills for a house party," said Councilman David Ryu , who led the movement. "It is time for the city of Los Angeles to make it absolutely clear that this abuse of wild animals is shameful, and we will not defend it."

Wild animals have been banned in circuses in California since last year. The new law of the city extends that prohibition to home parties and private entertainment, and includes the prohibition of any exhibition in which “a wild or exotic animal or a dangerous animal is required to perform tricks, take walks or participate as accompaniment For entertainment or fun. , or benefit of a live audience, whether or not a fee is charged. "

Animals prohibited under the ordinance include lions, tigers, leopards, jaguars, mountain lions, cheetahs, wolves, bears, hyenas, elephants, hippos, rhinos, elk, bison, giraffes and certain nonhuman primates such as gorillas, chimpanzees, orangutans, baboons, macaques, as well as non-venomous reptiles over eight feet long, and all venomous reptiles.

The ban excludes typically domesticated animals, such as horses.

Wildlife conservationists who obtain the corresponding permits and the Los Angeles Zoo will be exempt from the ban because they exhibit animals for educational purposes and do not require them to perform tricks.

Exotic animals, including elephants, giraffes and lions, have been taken to luxurious parties in Hollywood Hills for years, according to the councilman.

"This is more than unacceptable, and we must put an end to it," Ryu said. "It is time for the city of Los Angeles to take steps to make it clear that treating animals in this way is not in line with the values ​​of our city."

The new law now goes to the desk of Mayor Eric Garcetti for his signature.

Read the ordinance here.