Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi, wears large hoop earrings in a new photo

If there was ever a time to buy a new pair of dramatic hoop earrings, it is now.
Stormi Webster inspire fashionistas to buy this piece of statement after debuting gold hoops with their name stamped on them. She wore dazzling jewelry items in one of her mother, Kylie JennerInstagram photos, which have accumulated at least 4.7 million likes in three hours. The two-year-old girl modeled the earrings in a set of five photos in which she wears a white tank top, white basketball shorts and a pair of Nike tennis shoes.
Stormi's setting immediately attracted applause from famous friends like Paris Hilton, Hrush Achemyan and more.
But, of course, with the compliments comes a good amount of criticism. One user said in the comments: "You could easily remove the earrings while playing and really hurt your ears, or stretch them very badly. It is not about the style or the fact that you are wearing hoops, it is the danger."
Kylie has not yet responded to criticism, but the makeup guru is not the type that allows detractors to keep her depressed.
While the earrings have their pros and cons, Stormi is not the type of child who wears hoop earrings every day. Instead, it is usually seen wearing small diamond earrings and occasionally a tennis bracelet.
The jewels are like one of the many gifts the 2-year-old girl received for her second birthday. She celebrated the big day not long ago at a party organized by her mom and dad. Travis scott. It was officially named Stormi World: 2 Is Better Than 1 and presented different game areas dedicated to Stormi's favorite movies, Frozen Y Trolls. Many stars were invited to the event, including Rosalia Y Hailey Bieber.
It is safe to say that it is a Stormi world and that we are only living in it.
